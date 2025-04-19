Muslim body plans series of protests in state against changes in Waqf Act 

Mumbai: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is planning to hold a series of protests against amendments in the Waqf Act in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. AIMPLB representatives are in talks with leaders from various communities to secure their support for the protests as the organisation believes that the amendments comprise a direct attack on the right to religious freedom enshrined in the Constitution. Mumbai has already seen some protests against the amendments in the Waqf Act (Hindustan Times)

“We are working on a plan to hold a series of protests in Mumbai and other parts of the state,” said Maulana Mehmood Dariyabadi, convenor, AIMPLB, Maharashtra. “There will be marches, human chains, round table conferences and ‘batti gul’ (lights out) events.”

Formed in 1973, the AIMPLB is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that represents the interests of Muslims in matters of personal law. The upcoming protests in the state are part of its plan for nationwide protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 between April 10 and July 7.

“We have already held some protests in Mumbai since the amendments were passed in Parliament in early April. We now plan to hold a big rally if the Supreme Court does not provide some relief,” said Dariyabandi.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act has 44 provisions which have been outrightly rejected by the Muslim community, leading to much controversy. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amendments, and AIMPLB counts among the key petitioners.

AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Iliyas alleged that the government had enacted the amendments to encroach upon Waqf properties.

“Their intention is to take complete control of the administration of Waqf by sidelining the Muslim minority from managing their own religious endowments,” said Iliyas, slamming the central government.

Communities other than Muslims are also opposing the law, he said. “We are getting support from various communities. We are in talks with them to come out on the streets during our protests,” he told HT.

AIMPLB vice-president Maulana Obaidullah Azmi said the amendments were in violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

“This is an attack on the soul of the Constitution, which does not discriminate between citizens. We fought against the British in the past and will have to fight against their children now,” Azmi said, taking a dig at the BJP.

When the Waqf Act was amended in 2013, it was passed unanimously in Parliament and the community was also taken into confidence, said Azmi.

“This time, the suggestions of the community, organisations and members of the opposition were completely ignored,” he noted.