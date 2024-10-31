Panvel/Uran: While the ruling alliance, Mahayuti, is grappling with rebellions in Navi Mumbai over the nomination of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls, the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance appears to be in tatters in the neighbouring constituencies of Panvel and Uran. MVA a divided house in Panvel, Uran

Two candidates associated with MVA alliance partners have filed their nominations from each of the two constituencies. Though there is talk of one of them withdrawing from the fray once the MVA seat-sharing deal is finalised, all the candidates are adamant on contesting the polls and claim the backing of top MVA leaders. The Congress, meanwhile, is sulking at being denied either seat.

Former BJP MP Ramseth Thakur’s family holds sway over the Panvel assembly segment and his son Prashant Thakur, a three-time MLA and the only Mahayuti candidate, is confident of winning a fourth term.

“The people of the region have given a lot of love to my father and I am glad that they have appreciated my work too. Most issues like water, electricity, connectivity etc. have either been solved or are on the verge of being resolved with several projects being taken up, said Thakur.

He is up against Leena Garad, who filed her nomination on Monday, both as the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and as independent; and former Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) member of legislative council Balaram Patil, who filed his nomination on Tuesday, from both PWP and Shiv Sena (UBT). While Garad was earlier with the BJP and quit following differences with the Thakurs, Patil is reported to have met Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray before filing his papers.

Similarly in Uran, the only Mahayuti candidate is sitting MLA Mahesh Baldi. He contested as an independent in 2019 and defeated the undivided Shiv Sena’s incumbent MLA Manohar Bhoir, who is now in the fray as the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate. Pritam Mhatre, PWP leader and former opposition leader of the Panvel Municipal Corporation, has also filed his nomination papers from the constituency, making him the second MVA candidate.

While there are chances of one of the two candidates in Panvel and Uran may leave the fray by Monday, the last day of withdrawing nominations, the candidates are adamant on contesting even as there is doubt about the PWP staying with MVA.

Balaram Patil, who has filed his nomination from Panvel, told HT, “Both Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have assured me that I will be the MVA candidate. Thackeray told me that Panvel, Alibaug and Pen have been sorted for PWP, with only Uran remaining.” Patil said he was confident that the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate would withdraw, else she would be considered a rebel. “I am of course going to contest,” he said.

Garad too appeared confident of her candidature. “My party has asked me to prepare to contest. The alliance with PWP may not happen due to various issues involved and their demands. I am contesting for the people as they want it and hence there is no question of my withdrawal,” she said.

In Uran, Pritam Mhatre said, “No final decision has been taken by our parties yet. Hence, I and Bhoir have filed our nominations from our respective parties. I have filed my nomination because our party (PWP) is the elder brother in the region and hence it is our right.”

Manohar Bhoir said, “Pritam’s father JM Mahtre, former president of erstwhile Panvel Municipal Council, is a good friend of mine and hence I am sure I will be the MVA candidate from Uran. The people of the region are with me and I am confident of winning.”

Meanwhile, Congress Raigad district president Mahendra Gharat, who was a contender for Uran, has resigned from his post, as have several other office-bearers, to protest against the denial of tickets to contest polls. “The party workers are very upset and do not want to campaign for any party. No candidate can win without the support of the Congress, which is the king maker in the region,” said Gharat.