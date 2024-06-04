MVA ahead of ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s ruling three-party alliance Mahayuti is in a close fight with the state’s Opposition alliance, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), for the state’s 48 seats. A banner of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and leaders of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena being removed on the eve of the vote counting for the Lok Sabha Polls in Thane (ANI)

As per the latest trend, MVA is leading in 27 while Mahayuti is leading in 20 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 13 seats, chief minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena on 6 seats and Ajit Pawar led NCP on 1 seat. On the other hand, Congress is leading on 9, Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) on 8 and Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP) on 10.

At 48 seats, Maharashtra has the second highest Lok Sabha seats after Uttar Pradesh.

There is a close contest between the two coalitions in Mumbai-MMR while the ruling alliance is leading in Konkan.

Opposition MVA is leading in other regions--western Maharashtra, Vidarbha, central Maharashtra.

In Baramati, Supriya Sule is leading against NCP’s Sunetra Pawar. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is leading in Nagpur while his cabinet colleague Narayan Rane is leading in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

Union ministers Bharati Patil, Kapil Patil and Raosaheb Danve are trailing in their respective constituencies

In Mumbai, MVA is leading on four seats while NDA on two.

Arvind Sawant, Sanjay Dina Patil of Shiv Sena UBT leading by 2729 votes and 16,189 votes respectively. Rahul Shevale leading by 478 votes. Piyush Goyal leading by 12345 votes.

Shiv Sena-UBT candidate from Mumbai North West Amol Kirtikar is leading, while the other five seats are going to ruling alliance, as per the initial trends.

In Mumbai North, union minister Piyush Goyal is leading with significant margin.

In Thane, chief minister Shinde’s hometown, his party candidate Naresh Mhaske is leading by 40,000 votes over Shiv Sena UBT candidate Rajan Vichare.

AIMIM’s Imtiyaz Jaleel is leading from Aurangabad by a slim margin while Congress rebel Vishal Patil was leading from Sangli from the first round.

State minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is trailing from Chandrapur in his fight against Congress’s Pratibha Dhanorkar. Union minister Raosaheb Danve is leading from Jalna in his fight against Congress’s Kalyan Kale.