MVA to launch poll campaign with public meeting on Aug 16

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will kick off its campaign for the assembly polls scheduled later this year through a joint public meeting at the Shanmukhananda hall in Matunga on August 16. Leaders of the three main parties in the alliance will also formulate a common minimum programme (CMP) based on which it can seek votes from the electorate. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is in Delhi on a three-day trip, held a meeting on Wednesday evening with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others. (Hindustan Times)

The decisions were taken during MVA’s maiden meeting in the run to the assembly polls held in New Delhi on Wednesday. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is in Delhi on a three-day trip, also held separate meetings on Wednesday evening with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

“The MVA will sound its poll bugle on August 16 through a joint meeting,” Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition in the state assembly, told HT. “During today’s meeting, we discussed preparations for the assembly elections at length, including the formulation of a common minimum programme, the responsibility for which was handed over to former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan,” he stated. A committee comprising Chavan and two leaders each from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) will prepare a draft of the common minimum programme, he added.

The formula for seat-sharing among MVA constituents and plans to conduct a joint poll campaign were also discussed during Wednesday’s meeting, said sources. “We discussed the possible criteria based on which seats would be allocated to the three parties. Leaders from all three parties made their suggestions which will be finalised in the upcoming meeting,” said a senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity. The next MVA meeting is likely to be held at the end of this month, said Wadettiwar.

Meanwhile, the Congress is set to hold a grand rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex on August 20 to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. During Wednesday’s meeting, invitations for the rally were extended to NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

With inputs from Saurabha Kulshreshtha