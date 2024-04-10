MVA’s final count; Shiv Sena (UBT): 21, Congress: 17, NCP (SP): 10

MUMBAI: After many parleys that stretched over nearly three weeks, the state’s opposition alliance -- Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- announced its seat share on Tuesday. Of the 48 seats in the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 21, Congress 17 and Nationalist Congress Party-SP (NCP-SP) 10. MVA finalises 42 LS seats, talks with VBA still in limbo

The seat-sharing pact was announced in the presence of top MVA leaders—Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, state Congress chief Nana Patole and others at Shivalaya, the south Mumbai office of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Right until the 11th hour, Sena (UBT) and Congress were in a tussle over Sangli, Mumbai south central and Bhiwandi seats. While Congress had staked its claim on the seats, its alliance partner had named its own candidates for Sangli and Mumbai south central, while NCP (SP) had announced its nominee for Bhiwandi.

In the final consensus Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) remained resolute about their claims; and Congress reluctantly concurred. The three parties did not leave any seat for smaller allies in the coalition.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the undivided Shiv Sena had contested 23 seats, as an alliance partner with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress 26 seats and the unified NCP 22 seats.

The parties in the coalition will declare candidates for the remaining constituencies -- Madha, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Raver, Jalna, Dhule, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai north, Mumbai north west, Mumbai north central and Mumbai south -- over the next two days and also present its manifesto highlighted with Maharashtra-centric issues.

After the announcement, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the party’s larger goal was to “dismiss the dictator’s government”. “Congress leaders and workers are aware of the treatment given to our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the present regime. We have resolved all the issues amongst ourselves and our workers should also accept the decision,” said Patole, inadvertently indicating to the burning embers of unrest within.

Pawar insisted all differences were put to rest and said, “We have declared the seat-sharing formula by mutual understanding.” On the other hand, glossing over the contentious seats of Sangli and Mumbai south central, Thackeray said, “There is no harm in anyone expecting a particular seat in negotiations but MVA has finalized its formula on the basis of criteria of the probability of winning.”

The allies criticised prime minister Narendra Modi who on Monday launched his Maharashtra campaign with a scathing critique on MVA. Responding to Modi’s statement in Chandrapur where he called Sena (UBT) ‘Nakali Sena’ and the Eknath Shinde-led party as the original Sena, Thackeray retorted naming the chief minister’s party as ‘Vasuli Sena’ and Modi as the leader of ‘Bhrashta Janata Party’.

“If my party is not original then why did Amit Shah visit Matoshree in 2019 with the request for an alliance? BJP is a cowardly and corrupt party. Modi’s speeches are not becoming of a prime minister, and he is using the government machinery to harass the opposition,” said Thackeray. “BJP is an extortionist party which uses power in the central government to collect funds from corporates through election bonds.”

Pawar added: “I have seen many prime ministers in the past. Except Narendra Modi, no one has brought this much disgrace to this position.”

Thackeray added that while the MVA was keen on Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar joining the coalition, “he chose a different path; and even if continues to speak against us, we will not utter a single word against him out of respect”.