Bicycle service launched in SoBo for last-mile connectivity

Mumbai: Starting Friday, South Mumbai will see a hundred bicycles being placed at 10 locations in order to promote last-mile connectivity. The bikes were launched on April 20 by MYBYK, a bicycle-sharing service, along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). HT Image

Some of the locations include Churchgate Station, Radio Club, Hotel Taj President, the Gateway of India, the World Trade Center and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The tariff, at ₹59 per day, however, is on the higher side, according to transport experts, who point out that bicycles placed outside the metro stations of Metro-2A and Metro-7 have not been garnering much of a response.

Other tariff plans have also been proposed—a weekly one at ₹349 and a monthly one at ₹749, which brings the cost down to a cheaper ₹25 per day. The BMC plans to target residents and office-goers in the aforementioned areas as well as visitors coming to popular outdoor spots like Marine Drive.

Initially, users can avail of the bicycle services from the MYBYK app. The company plans to further increase its fleet in South Mumbai with its newly launched electric bicycles—MYBYK Electric and MYBYK Electric Cargo. “In international cities, these bicycles are operated through the public-private partnership (PPP) model, where the operators can generate revenue through advertisements,” said Firoza Suresh, Bicycle Mayor of Mumbai. “That way, the tariffs can be brought down. But as an option for last-mile connectivity, these bicycles are a healthy and economical option.”

MYBYK has about 750 bikes operating across Mumbai, of which 100 will ply in South Mumbai. According to the company, its bicycles, including those outside metro stations, cater to 1,000 users daily. As demand grows, more cycles will be added to the fleet.

“It is a momentous time for all of us at MYBYK to be unveiling our shared bicycle services in South Mumbai,” said Arjit Soni, founder & CEO of MYBYK. “Having received the chance to serve Mumbaikars with a round-the-clock affordable commute service makes us truly elated.”

Transport experts, however, feel that while bicycles are important for micro-mobility, their maintenance as well as maneuvering them on South Mumbai roads will be a task owing to the heavy traffic. Agreed Dhaval Mehta, who works in Nariman Point, “There is a need for separate lanes for bicycles, otherwise it’s really difficult to cycle in this traffic.”

Somen Sharma, who travels to Churchgate every day for work, said, “Having a bicycle for an entire day is a good idea, but the tariff seems steep. It’s not that I keep travelling through the day. There should be a cheaper option for those who use a bicycle once or twice a day.”