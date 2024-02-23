Nadda inaugurates busts of 17 heroes

Mumbai: The Kilachand garden in Girgaon was abuzz with activity throughout Wednesday night to ensure that BJP national president JP Nadda could inaugurate the busts of 17 eminent persons who contributed to the development of Mumbai on Thursday morning. Titled Heroes of Mumbai, the project is the brainchild of guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. HT Image

Through Wednesday night, workers laid tiles at the venue, put the final coat of paint on the fountain, and placed the plinths of the busts in their assigned spaces. In the morning, not long before the scheduled inauguration, sweepers cleaned up the garden and its outskirts and a tanker was called to fill the fountain with water, while trees were placed at select locations.

Around 10 minutes before the arrival of BJP national president JP Nadda and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who inaugurated the busts, someone sounded the alert that the spectacles on Bal Thackeray’s bust was broken and had almost fallen off. Workers rushed to stick it back on with glue just in time, even though some cracks on the frame stayed visible.

“These busts have been unveiled so that homage can be paid to the stalwarts of the city, and the morning walks of residents can be enriched,” said BJP’s Niranjan Shetty.

The event was attended by BJP workers, BMC officials, and invited guests, including the descendants those whose busts adorn the small garden, who were grateful for the recognition given to their ancestors.

“We would just like to thank Lodha for all that he has done for our community,” said Viraf Mehta, the chairman of the Bombay Parsi Punchayat (BPP). The 17 busts inaugurated included those of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Vinayak Savarkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Dadasaheb Phalke, Homi Bhabha, JRD Tata, Jagannath Shankar Sheth, Annabhau Sathe, Dhirubhai Ambani, Ram Nath Goenka and Sachin Tendulkar.