Nagpur BJP leader files police complaint against actor Deepali Sayed over attack on PM
NAGPUR: A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Shiv Sena leader and Marathi film actor Deepali Sayed, accusing her of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A group of women activists, led by the former BJP municipal councillor and general secretary of the party’s state women’s wing, Ashwani Jichkar, lodged a complaint against the actor with the Sitabuldi police station on Wednesday afternoon. They cited a widely circulated video that emerged last week that, in course of an attack on the BJP, used a derogatory term to describe the PM.
Jichkar said the police department should take action against the actor for the remark. “The Prime Minister is the most important political institution in the country and such remarks cannot be tolerated,” she said, threatening to lead an agitation against the Sena if the police do not act against its leader.
Last week, Maharashtra’s women’s wing lodged a similar complaint against Sayed at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics