Nagpur BJP leader files police complaint against actor Deepali Sayed over attack on PM

NAGPUR: A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Shiv Sena leader and Marathi film actor Deepali Sayed, accusing her of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A group of women activists, led by the former BJP municipal councillor and general secretary of the party’s state women’s wing, Ashwani Jichkar, lodged a complaint against the actor with the Sitabuldi police station on Wednesday afternoon. They cited a widely circulated video that emerged last week that, in course of an attack on the BJP, used a derogatory term to describe the PM.

Jichkar said the police department should take action against the actor for the remark. “The Prime Minister is the most important political institution in the country and such remarks cannot be tolerated,” she said, threatening to lead an agitation against the Sena if the police do not act against its leader.

Last week, Maharashtra’s women’s wing lodged a similar complaint against Sayed at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.