Naik targets own govt over shady land deals in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: The state legislative assembly was in for a surprise on Wednesday as former minister and BJP MLA Ganesh Naik lashed out at the state government led by his own party. The Airoli MLA alleged that some senior officials were acting as agents of prominent builders and selling plots handed over to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for public amenities to them, and demanded a stay on land transactions.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had transferred 40 square kilometre land to NMMC to house basic amenities in the city of Navi Mumbai. While the plots are managed by the municipal corporation, the Airoli MLA alleged they were being sold to developers with the connivance of certain senior officials.

Naik recalled that on June 1 last year, chief minister Eknath Shinde had directed the principal secretary, urban development department to stay the land deals and resolve the matter.

“I have sent three reminders to officials in the past 13 months, but they have done nothing. Do you think the chief minister’s order has no value and it is not binding on you? Then tell us and we will tell the same to the people,” the BJP MLA said, slamming officials during the calling attention motion.

“The matter is related to the life and death of 20 lakh people. You should be ashamed of playing with the lives of the people,” he said, adding that there were some corrupt officers, and not everyone’s hands in the government were clean. “There are agents of builders in Cidco and the government. It is because of them that the dreams of people have been shattered,” said Naik.

None from the ruling camp interrupted or objected to Naik’s outburst. State industries minister Uday Samant, who was assigned to respond on behalf of the government, assured him that the government was positive and the matter would be resolved soon.

“The chief minister is also of the view that the land deals should be stayed and the municipal corporation should get autonomy on the said land. CM Shinde will take a decision by holding a meeting before the end of the monsoon session of the state legislature,” Samant told the state assembly.