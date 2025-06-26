MUMBAI: Rahul International School in Nalasopara West received a bomb threat mail in the early hours on Wednesday. The mail was seen later in the morning when the students, teachers and staff had already arrived. The school was evacuated and upon examination of the premises, the police declared that the mail was a hoax bomb threat. Nalasopara school receives hoax bomb threat email

According to the police, the principal received the threat mail on his official email ID at 4:26 am, stating that detonators had been planted in the school premises and that they would explode at 2:00 pm. The mail was seen by the principal later in the morning when the school had already resumed its daily activities.

The school administration informed the Nalasopara police about the threat mail and rushed the students to Mother Mary School on the same campus.

One of the school’s trustees said that the threatening mail mentioned the sender’s reason as discontent over the consecration of Ram Mandir and that the 800 detonators would be activated at 2:00 pm. The sender wrote, “We do not want loss of life, so vacate the school.”

The police arrived at the school, along with the fire brigade, the crime branch, the cyber cell, and the anti-extortion squad. The police did not find any suspicious objects in the school premises in their initial examination. The BDDS team, arriving from Palghar, reached the spot at 1.00 pm, and upon investigation, it was declared that the school received a hoax bomb threat mail.

The police suspect the mail was sent from South India. With the help of the Cyber cell, the police are trying to trace the sender.

This is the fourth such hoax threat mail that was received by schools over the past week.