Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Nalasopara school receives hoax bomb threat email

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2025 07:38 AM IST

The police suspect the mail was sent from South India. With the help of the Cyber cell, the police are trying to trace the sender

MUMBAI: Rahul International School in Nalasopara West received a bomb threat mail in the early hours on Wednesday. The mail was seen later in the morning when the students, teachers and staff had already arrived. The school was evacuated and upon examination of the premises, the police declared that the mail was a hoax bomb threat.

Nalasopara school receives hoax bomb threat email
Nalasopara school receives hoax bomb threat email

According to the police, the principal received the threat mail on his official email ID at 4:26 am, stating that detonators had been planted in the school premises and that they would explode at 2:00 pm. The mail was seen by the principal later in the morning when the school had already resumed its daily activities.

The school administration informed the Nalasopara police about the threat mail and rushed the students to Mother Mary School on the same campus.

One of the school’s trustees said that the threatening mail mentioned the sender’s reason as discontent over the consecration of Ram Mandir and that the 800 detonators would be activated at 2:00 pm. The sender wrote, “We do not want loss of life, so vacate the school.”

The police arrived at the school, along with the fire brigade, the crime branch, the cyber cell, and the anti-extortion squad. The police did not find any suspicious objects in the school premises in their initial examination. The BDDS team, arriving from Palghar, reached the spot at 1.00 pm, and upon investigation, it was declared that the school received a hoax bomb threat mail.

The police suspect the mail was sent from South India. With the help of the Cyber cell, the police are trying to trace the sender.

This is the fourth such hoax threat mail that was received by schools over the past week.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Nalasopara school receives hoax bomb threat email
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On