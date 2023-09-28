Narwekar issues schedule for hearing on Sena MLAs’ disqualification

Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has issued the schedule for the hearing and verdict on the disqualification of MLAs from two factions of the Shiv Sena. Based on this, he will begin the actual hearing and cross-examination from November 23 and is expected to give a verdict on the disqualification by the end of December or the first half of January 2024. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has, however, demanded that Narwekar complete the hearing in one month without resorting to any delaying tactics. HT Image

The Supreme Court, on September 19, had slammed the speaker and directed him to clearly state what action he had taken and what he intended to take in the matter. The top court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) on the delay by the speaker in deciding on the disqualification issue. In its order on May 11 , the apex court had asked Narwekar to take a decision on which the “real Shiv Sena” was after the split in the party in June 2022, whose whip would stand and against which MLAs action needed to be taken as per Article 10.

In response to the SC’s remarks last week, Narwekar held a second hearing on Monday and issued an order on Tuesday. The order, which has a detailed schedule for the hearing, has been served to all the petitioners and MLAs and will be submitted to the apex court through the solicitor-general of the country.

For the hearing on October 13, the parties, especially the Shiv Sena (UBT), have been directed to file their additional documents and citations in support of their demand for clubbing the hearings together. They have been given a week’s time from October 13 to 20 to exchange the filed documents and inspect them. They have also been asked to produce additional documents if required within this period.

The schedule lists October 20 as the date on which Narwekar will hear an application for clubbing hearings and bringing additional documents on record. October 27 is for the submission of statements on denial or admission of documents submitted by the other party while November 6 is for the parties to suggest which issues should be taken up for hearing concerning the issue of clubbing hearings together. Subsequently, on November 10, the speaker will determine the issues after hearing both sides before the actual hearing and cross-examination begins on November 23. The submission by the speaker says that the petition will be listed for final hearing two weeks after the recording of evidence has concluded.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said that the speaker should complete the hearing in one month without indulging in delaying tactics. “The actual hearing will begin after the cross-examination ends,” he said. “There is nothing left for the cross-examination, as most of the facts have been established in the apex court during its hearing. Most of them are admitted facts. The speaker has announced that he will hold hearings twice a week without setting an actual time frame for the conclusion of arguments. It could be prolonged to any date, which is not acceptable.”

