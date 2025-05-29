Nashik Sena (UBT) leader threatens to blacken Rahul’s face

Mumbai: The deputy chief of the Nashik city unit of Shiv Sena (UBT), Bala Darade, on Wednesday threatened to blacken the face of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Nashik Sudhakar Badgujar said that the party had nothing to do with Darade’s remarks and party chief Uddhav Thackeray would decide on action against him. Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

While speaking to reporters during a programme to commemorate Savarkar’s birth anniversary on Wednesday, Darade said, “Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for Swantraveer Savarkar and a case has been filed in Nashik against him. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar.”

Darade said that when Gandhi visits Nashik for hearings in court, he and his supporters would blacken his face, and in case they can’t reach him, they would throw stones at him. While both the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Darade said, “For us Savarkar is important. Let MVA go to hell.”

Reacting to Darade’s remarks, Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the Congress would not tolerate such language for its top leader.

“Rahul Gandhi did not use any abusive words for Savarkar. He only quoted facts. We will not tolerate such threats to him.”

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged the BJP was behind Darade’s remarks and hoped Thackeray would take action against him.

Later, Nashik-based Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sudhakar Badgujar distanced the party from Darade’s comments, saying, “For us, Savarkar is an idol and our party chief Uddhav Thackeray has underlined it from time to time. But we do not support the statement of Darade. It is his personal opinion and the party has nothing to do with it.”

He also reiterated that Shiv Sena (UBT) was part of the MVA and Thackeray would take action against Darade.

Thackeray had earlier slammed the BJP for not awarding the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar.