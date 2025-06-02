Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela to go on for over 21 months

MUMBAI: The Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar will go on for over 21 months between October 2026 and July 2028, as per the schedule announced after a review meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nashik on Sunday. The government has floated bids for infrastructure works of over ₹4,000 crore while more works of ₹2,000 crore are in the pipeline for the once-in-12-years religious festival to be held in Nashik. Nasik, India - Sept. 13, 2015 : Devotees take holy dip into the river Godavari on the occasion of second Shahi Snan of Simhastha Kumbha Mela at Ramkund in Nasik, India, on Sunday, September 13, 2015. (Photo by Arijit Sen/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Mela will begin on October 21, 2026 with the Dhwajarohan or flag hoisting at Trimbakeshwar as well as Ramkund and Panchvati in Nashik. The Nagar Pradakshina will be held at Nashik on July 29, 2027, while the first Amrut Snaan will be held on August 2, 2027. The second Amrut Snaan will be held on August 31, 2027, while the third and last one will be held on September 11, 2027 in Nashik and September 12, 2027 in Trimbakeshwar.

The announcement of the dates was done after the meeting chaired by the CM and attended by key government officials, key seers and mahants of 13 akharas. “We have discussed the steps to be taken for the preparation of the grand event and apprised the representatives of akharas, sadhus and sants and Purohit Sanghs,” said Fadnavis. “Bids worth ₹4,000 crore for infrastructure facilities have already floated, while more bids worth ₹2,000 are in the last leg of the process. The works include cleaning the Godavari, setting up sewage treatment plants, water purification and release of more water among others. We have earmarked land for the Sadhugram and it will soon be acquired.”

The CM said that since the mela was happening for a prolonged period, crowd management would be easier for the administration. “Kushavart in Trimbakeshwar has a narrow space so we have chalked out alternative plans to avoid a stampede-like situation,” he said.

According to officials from the Nashik collectorate, the area availability was a constraint, as the Kumbh in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar are held in the heart of the city unlike Prayagraj, Ujjain or Haridwar. “Against an area of over 10,000 acres available in Prayagraj, our Sadhugram is on just 350 acres while the Ramkund where the Amrut Snaan happens is just a few hundred metres,” said an official. “Kushawart Kund (the sacred pond considered the symbolic origin of Godavari river near the Trimbakeshwar temple) is 75x75 ft and needs an alternative. The representatives of the Akharas have agreed to prepare an alternative ghat of over 1.5 km on the banks of the Godavari in Trimbakeshwar to avoid any untoward incident at Kushawart. The congested area in which the Kumbh is held is a major challenge for the administration.”

Even as preparations for the Sinhastha are in full swing, the Mahayuti government has not yet announced the name of the Nashik guardian minister, given the tussle among the three ruling parties for the post. Fadnavis said that the issue should not be politicised. “We have appointed water resources minister (BJP leader) Girish Mahajan as Kumbh minister, an authority has been announced to oversee the preparations and appointments to it will soon be finalised,” he said. “There are other ministers like Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena) and Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) to work with the Kumbh minister. The Mela is a cultural and religious event and should not be linked with political appointments.”

The government, on the suggestion of Mahant Rajendradas Maharaj, admitted to renaming Shahi Snaan as Amrut Snaan, the way it was done during the recently concluded Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. “We will ensure that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is held in a well-planned manner and be memorable,” said Fadnavis.