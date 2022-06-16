Native saplings in Nerul destroyed by fire
More than 40 native saplings including mango, jackfruit and neem planted on Environment Day last year were found to have been burnt in an unexplained fire earlier this week.
The plantation was done at an open plot adjacent to TS Chanakya, Palm Beach Road, Nerul. Environmentalists were disheartened to find their efforts go in vain.
“Until last week, we were regularly visiting the spot to water the saplings and undertake other preservation work. Since there was a slight rainfall during the weekend, we considered it fine to not visit the area only to find all the saplings charred in a fire,” said Dharmesh Barai, a resident of Nerul and coordinator for Environment Life Foundation.
In spite of the setback, the group has not only decided to undertake replantation but also adopt better ways of planting. Accordingly, it has been decided to undertake weeding activity of dried grass across the area prior to plantation as well as keep a considerable area surrounding the new saplings completely clean.
“At least a few feet surrounding the newly-planted saplings have to be cleaned completely. Likewise, all the dry wild grass has to be removed so as to avert the chances of another fire incident,” said Barai.
Callous action of throwing lit cigarette stubs is assumed to be the probable cause for fire. “We have not seen what caused the fire. However, it could be the case of irresponsible behaviour of some motorist throwing cigarette stubs directly on the dry grass that could have led to the fire. It is painful to see the entire 100m stretch, wherein we had planted different types of native plants, destroyed,” he said.
Activists pointed out that even the bougainvillea planted by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation was destroyed. “I have instructed the tree department to go and inspect the cause of the fire as well as work out means to restore the trees that were burnt,” said Jaydeep Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner, garden department and tree authority.
