Naval, coastal officers meet fishermen to strengthen security in Navi Mumbai
To strengthen the coastal security of Navi Mumbai, the Naval and coastal security officers met the fishermen in a community interaction programme.
The officials during the workshop asked the fishermen to be alert and be the ears and eyes of the coastal security forces. “The intention of the programme was to guide the fishermen on how to get in touch with the police and inform them about any suspicious activity,” Rupali Ambure, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.
In May, there was an instance wherein the fishermen noticed signal flares abandoned at the shores of Kegaon, Uran. “After we got the information, we and the BDDS team inspected the site and found that the flares were used and discarded, and were harmless,” Shrikant Dharane, senior police inspector from the coastal security, said.
The community was given different phone numbers of the police force along with 1093, which is the coastal helpline number. “We emphasised on keeping appropriate life-saving apparatus on board and to use Automatic Identification System (AIS) so that their boat could be traced in case of any emergency,” Dharane said.
Meanwhile, Bhalchandra Koli from the fishing community, said, “We were asked to inform the police if we ever found any new person outside of our community in the sea or on the shores and also if any unidentified boat was seen in the sea. Most of us have already installed AIS on our boats but not all can afford it. We expect the government to get that done for us.”
-
National kayaking competition: Organisers allay fears over presence of crocodile in reservoir
The presence of a crocodile near Baur reservoir, where 33rd National Kayaking and Canoeing competition is scheduled to be held, won't impact the event, said an organiser on Saturday, not wishing to be named. The four-day competition will be held from August 22 to 25 in Bour reservoir, 28 km from Rudrapur. According to the organising committee around 700 participants and officials from 25 states are expected to take part in the event.
-
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 9-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son
Mumbai: The Meghwadi police have arrested a Jogeshwari East resident for allegedly sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. The accused has been arrested after the 30-year-old mother made a complaint to the police on Friday night. The accused took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted the girl. Their father was not home at this time. The accused was immediately arrested in the same area, a police officer said.
-
Rains to make comeback this week
After a prolonged dry spell in the city since July 16, heavy rains are likely to make a comeback between August 7 and August 10, as per forecasts. A monsoon low-pressure area is currently forming over the Bay of Bengal and the offshore monsoon trough in the vicinity of the Konkan will become stronger, as a result, bringing wet conditions to the region.
-
CM Dhami meets railways min, requests Jan Shatabdi between Tanakpur-Dehradun
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid a courtesy call on Ashwini Vaishnav, Union minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology on Saturday. On the request of Dhami, the Union minister approved 1,206 mobile towers of BSNL in Uttarakhand to strengthen the mobile network in the state. During his meeting with the railway minister, the chief minister also requested to start a Jan Shatabdi rail service between Tanakpur-Dehradun.
-
Harish Rawat to protest outside CM’s house over delay in panchayat polls
In protest against the delay in Haridwar panchayat polls, former chief minister Harish Rawat said on Saturday that he will stage a demonstration outside CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's official residence on August 18. Reacting to the resignation of Rawat under whose tenure the commission was formed in 2014-15, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission president S Raju, demanded from Dhami to call on an all-party meeting in this regard.
