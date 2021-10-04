Navi Mumbai crime branch arrest man for looting 35 shops, houses in 2021 alone

A 35-year-old man, who along with an accomplice allegedly looted as many as 35 shops and houses in 2021 alone, was arrested by Navi Mumbai crime branch on Sunday. So far, the police have recovered stolen goods worth ₹13.23 lakh from his possession.

According to the police, the accused, Abdul Saidabkiridi Khan, and his accomplice also tried to loot two ATMs and two banks but could not succeed. His accomplice is still on the run and the police are searching for him.

Bipin Kumar Singh, commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, said, “The accused used to roam in the city at nights on a scooter and broke into shops and houses whenever they got a chance. Acting on a tip-off, our officials started following Khan in Taloja and later recovered from his scooter some tools that he used to break the locks and cut the shutters. They then arrested him from the spot.

“The accused was also spotted in the CCTV footage of the ATMs and banks that he tried to loot. During interrogation, he told us about his hideouts and we recovered the stolen goods from there. Apart from Navi Mumbai, the accused has similar cases registered against him in Matunga, Govandi and Sion police stations in Mumbai.”.