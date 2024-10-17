Navi Mumbai police arrest alleged plotter in Salman Khan farmhouse surveillance

Mumbai: Sukha Singh, a key suspect in the surveillance of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel last April, was apprehended by Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday. Salman Khan has been a target of the Bishnoi Gang due to his involvement in the hunting of a blackbuck. HT Photo

Singh, reportedly an expert marksman, was taken into custody in Panipat, Haryana. The Panvel city police conducted the operation and are now transporting the accused to Panvel for further questioning.

"We are in the process of securing transit remand and will conduct further investigation," said Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thackeray.

Singh is believed to have played a crucial role in planning an attack on the actor and carried out reconnaissance of the farmhouse. This marks the sixth arrest in the case.

On April 14, two individuals on a motorcycle fired shots at Khan's residence in Galaxy, Bandra. Subsequent investigations revealed the possibility of another planned attack on the actor, with the Panvel farmhouse identified as a potential target.

Navi Mumbai police initiated their inquiry following a complaint lodged by Khan on April 24, expressing concerns about threats to his life and family from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Panvel police had previously apprehended five suspects in connection with the case. A 350-page charge sheet was submitted to the magistrate on June 21 following these arrests.

The individuals arrested by Navi Mumbai Police have been identified as Dhananjay Tapesingh, also known as Ajay Kashyap; Gaurav Bhatia, alias Nahvi; Vapsi Khan, alias Waseem Chikna; Rizwan Khan; and Deepak Hawasing, alias John (30). All are alleged to have ties to the Bishnoi Gang.

Khan has been a target of the Bishnoi Gang due to his involvement in the hunting of a blackbuck, an endangered species revered by the Bishnoi community.