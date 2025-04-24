MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday sentenced a Navi Mumbai resident to seven days’ simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 for contempt of court after she allegedly circulated a sharply worded letter criticising judges over a housing society dispute concerning the feeding of stray dogs. Navi Mumbai resident jailed for contempt after derogatory remarks on judiciary over stray dog row

A division bench comprising Justices GS Kulkarni and Advait Sethna found Vineeta Srinandan, cultural director of Seawoods Estate Housing Society, guilty of criminal contempt after she authored and circulated a letter titled “How Democracy is Being Crushed by Judicial System”. The circular, distributed to 1,500 residents on January 29, contained sweeping allegations against judges of the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

The controversy traces back to a High Court order from January 21, which restrained the Seawoods society from preventing residents’ domestic staff from feeding stray dogs. The court underscored that under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, animals are entitled to food, water, and care. The order was aimed at balancing residents’ concerns with animal welfare.

Srinandan, however, responded with the inflammatory circular, which the court deemed “derogatory, objectionable and scandalising in nature.” The judges initiated suo motu criminal contempt proceedings upon becoming aware of the document.

In a notable development, the Seawoods Estate’s board of directors distanced itself from Srinandan’s actions. The board issued an unconditional apology, stating that the circular was issued without consultation or approval and did not reflect the views of the society or its governing body.

Despite the apology, the court held Srinandan solely accountable. “We have no manner of doubt that the publication… fully satisfies the ingredients of criminal contempt,” observed the bench. The judges pointed out that the letter, issued during the pendency of the case, was a calculated attempt to influence public perception and undermine the authority of the judiciary.

“The comments are well-calculated, designed, and articulated to ascribe motives towards the court and the judges,” the bench noted. “They are intended to create a feeling of distrust and prejudice… The contemnor certainly intended to scandalise the court.”

The court stayed the sentence for ten days, granting Srinandan time to approach the Supreme Court for relief.