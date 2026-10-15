Navi Mumbai traffic police seize 450 modified silencers, destroy 93 in crackdown on noise pollution

Navi Mumbai traffic police have seized around 450 modified motorcycle silencers across the city and destroyed 93 of them in a crackdown on vehicles producing excessive noise, with the remaining confiscated devices scheduled to be destroyed on October 20 at Kalamboli and Panvel. The confiscated silencers were crushed under a road roller in the presence of senior traffic officials and a representative of the Vashi Regional Transport Office.

The drive follows complaints from residents along Palm Beach Road, particularly the stretch between NRI Junction and Balsheth Chowk, as well as sectors 42, 46 and 50. The loud exhausts are a particular concern during early mornings and late nights, when sudden bursts of noise can disturb sleep and affect people living in residential complexes.

The first phase of the drive was conducted by the Vashi and Seawoods traffic police units near the T S Chanakya signal on Palm Beach Road on Wednesday. The confiscated silencers were crushed under a road roller in the presence of senior traffic officials and a representative of the Vashi Regional Transport Office.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Rahul Khade said each modified silencer cost between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh.

“People use these modified silencers to produce harsh, loud noises. This causes considerable distress, and we receive numerous complaints from the general public. The traffic department is continuously taking action against them,” Khade said, adding that the noise could also lead to health ailments and underlining the need for sustained enforcement against the use of such devices.

In a recent representation to the traffic police, citizen group Sajag Nagrik Manch sought stricter action against vehicles producing excessive exhaust noise, particularly during late-night hours.

Sajag Nagrik Manch president Sudhir Dani said, “Repeated disturbances can contribute to sleep deprivation, stress and anxiety, while prolonged exposure to high noise levels has been associated with elevated blood pressure and other cardiovascular effects.”

“Senior citizens, newborn babies and patients can be particularly vulnerable to disturbances that interrupt sleep and recovery. Excessive noise around hospitals can also add to the discomfort of patients,” Dani added.

Police target garages and workshops

With the festive season bringing heightened concern over late-night noise, sustained checks will be important to prevent residents from being subjected to repeated disturbances from motorcycles fitted with modified exhaust systems.

The police are also targeting garages and workshops that sell or install unauthorised aftermarket exhaust systems. Action against establishments facilitating such modifications is intended to complement enforcement against riders and curb the practice at its source.

Confiscating silencers from motorcycles alone may not prevent fresh installations if the devices remain readily available. Checks on garages and vendors, alongside action against motorists, are therefore an important part of the enforcement effort.

Khade said the traffic department was proceeding in accordance with guidelines issued by a government high-power committee established following directions from the Bombay High Court.

He said the department would continue taking action and consider improvements to ensure that the violations did not recur. The campaign is intended not only to remove confiscated devices from circulation but also to deter riders from installing modified silencers in the first place.

The October 20 operation at Kalamboli and Panvel will cover the remaining seized silencers from the approximately 450 confiscated across Navi Mumbai. The traffic police have said enforcement will continue in response to public complaints and under the applicable committee guidelines.