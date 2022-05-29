Navneet Rana, her husband booked over welcome procession in Amravati. Here's why
Independent MP Navneet Rana, her husband Ravi Rana and 15 of their supporters were on Sunday booked for allegedly violating norms and impeding traffic during a welcome event in Amravati, PTI reported.
The Lok Sabha MP and her husband were accorded a grand welcome by their supporters on Saturday night upon their return to the city after 36 days. According to the police officials, the welcome procession blocked traffic at several spots while the ‘aarti’ performed by the lawmaker couple had the loudspeakers used even after 10 pm.
ALSO READ: Amid police security, Ranas, NCP workers perform pujas at Nagpur temple
"The Rana couple has been booked by the Rajapeth police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Police Act and the Environment Protection Act," Aarti Singh, the Amravati Police commissioner told the agency.
Ravi Rana rejected the charges, stating neither he nor his wife violated any norms while attending welcome events organised by their supporters at Nagpur and Amravati.
Attacking Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Rana said 75 per cent of the industries set up in Vidarbha during the BJP regime under Devendra Fadnavis had shut down under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, the sitting MLA from Badnera, were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai Police after announcing their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of ‘Matoshree’, the private residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. They were booked for several charges of promoting enmity between groups and of sedition. The lawmaker couple was released on bail on May 4 by a special court in Mumbai.
(With PTI inputs)
-
HC issues guidelines for quick disposal of criminal cases against politicians
The Karnataka High Court in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav fixed a deadline of 60 days for probing petty offences and 90 days for serious and heinous offences. The complaint sought investigation into disproportionate assets of a two-time MLA from Belgaum South constituency, Abhay Kumar Patil.
-
Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹33 crore
Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.
-
GMDA collects ‘contaminated’ water samples from Gurugram condo
Gurugram: A team of officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday visited Westend Heights in DLF 5 and collected samples of drinking water being supplied in the condominium, a day after more than 200 residents complained of health issues due to the consumption of “contaminated drinking water” supplied by the authority there. Abhinav Verma, executive engineer (infra II division), GMDA, said that they are examining the situation.
-
MG Road residents urge Haryana CM to revoke liquor permits for pubs, bars
Gurugram: Residents of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Saturday wrote a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his intervention in revoking liquor licences for pubs, bars and liquor vends on a stretch popularly known as the 'Mall Mile'. Resident welfare association of eight colonies along MG Road are likely to meet the chief minister on Sunday to apprise him of the alleged illegal activities being carried out inside the malls in the area, said officials.
-
Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense. Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics