Navneet Rana, her husband booked over welcome procession in Amravati. Here's why

Independent MP Navneet Rana, her husband Ravi Rana and 15 of their supporters were on Sunday booked for allegedly violating norms and impeding traffic during a welcome event in Amravati, PTI reported.

The Lok Sabha MP and her husband were accorded a grand welcome by their supporters on Saturday night upon their return to the city after 36 days. According to the police officials, the welcome procession blocked traffic at several spots while the ‘aarti’ performed by the lawmaker couple had the loudspeakers used even after 10 pm.



"The Rana couple has been booked by the Rajapeth police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Police Act and the Environment Protection Act," Aarti Singh, the Amravati Police commissioner told the agency.

Ravi Rana rejected the charges, stating neither he nor his wife violated any norms while attending welcome events organised by their supporters at Nagpur and Amravati.

Attacking Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Rana said 75 per cent of the industries set up in Vidarbha during the BJP regime under Devendra Fadnavis had shut down under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, the sitting MLA from Badnera, were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai Police after announcing their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of ‘Matoshree’, the private residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. They were booked for several charges of promoting enmity between groups and of sedition. The lawmaker couple was released on bail on May 4 by a special court in Mumbai.



