Nawab Malik says forgery done before he bought Goawala Compound
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday questioned why Munira Plumber, the original owner of the Goawala Compound land, failed to take action for almost 23 years after she stopped receiving rent despite being the ‘owner’ of the compound. Arguing the bail plea, Malik’s lawyer Amit Desai on Friday stated that the NCP leader was a genuine buyer and not involved in act of money laundering as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Referring to Plumber’s alleged failure to take action, Desai said, “When rent stopped coming from tenants of the property why didn’t she take any action?” Desai further relied upon the statement by Plumber wherein she claimed that she had been cheated by Salim Patel, who allegedly forged her signature, and that she did not know that the property was sold until 2021.
“She (Plumber) said that the signature on the power of attorney looked like hers but she did not remember signing it. If she was not aware of the sale, why didn’t she take action when she stopped getting rent from the tenants,” Desai argued. He further said that the alleged power of attorney was prepared in July 1999 after Patel was given a right to sell the properties and the papers were forged way back in 1999 as claimed by Plumber.
Malik came into the picture only in 2005. “Patel showed the power of attorney and on the basis of the papers, the property deal came to be executed. Plumber herself said in her statement that she was cheated by Patel. Unfortunately, Patel is no more to confirm and state what actually happened in 1999,” submitted Desai.
The court’s attention was also drawn to the situation that prevailed in those days, where owners would hire slum lords and henchmen to get remove encroachments. “Sardar Khan, a convict known by then for his role in the 1993 blast case, was hired to collect rent and manage the property by her only,” said Desai, adding that it contradicted Plumber’s claim that she did not register any case out of fear.
Desai also chided ED for relying heavily on Khan’s statement, saying, “A statement of convict of a bomb blast is found more reliable to implicate a people’s representative.”
The 63-year-old NCP leader was arrested on February 23 in connection with a money-laundering case. It is alleged that the money earned through illegal means by his close aide was used for terror funding in active collaboration with terror organisations.
Further, the ED claimed that Malik conspired with Dawood’s sister Hasina Parkar (now deceased) to usurp the land using a fabricated power of attorney in September 2005. The agency has claimed that the proceeds of crime generated through rent and other income from the land is ₹15.99 crore.
BMC draws lottery to reserve wards under OBC category
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday organised a lottery to reserve seats for the Other Backward Class quota for the upcoming civic elections. On Friday, out of the 236 newly demarcated wards, a draw was held for 219 wards. Out of 219 wards, 63 wards were reserved for the OBC category. Of the 63 seats, 32 were reserved for women candidates under the OBC category.
Some candidates will have to contest elections from other wards on OBC quota
Many existing sitting candidates, mainly men from the open category, missed the chance to contest the municipal elections from their wards after the civic body held a lottery to decide Other Backward Class seats on Friday. The Supreme Court on July 20 accepted the recommendations of the Banthia commission to apply 27 per cent OBC reservations in local body elections in Maharashtra. In some wards, there are many candidates from the general male category.
Elgar Parishad case: Arun Ferreira seeks copy of order permitting email interception
Mumbai: one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case, Arun Ferreira, on Friday alleged that the email recovered from the devices of accused Rona Wilson, by the prosecution was illegally intercepted without any valid authorisation. In his plea, Ferreira claimed that as the prosecution was relying on the evidence, he needed to have a copy of the order authorising the agency to intercept the alleged emails.
Commuters ditch share auto, taxi in favour of BEST buses
Auto rickshaws and taxis operate on sharing basis mainly on high-density feeder routes, particularly from business districts to railway stations like Bandra Kurla Complex to Kurla and Bandra station, Kurla station to Mumbai University, Churchgate to Nariman Point, Andheri station to airport and Ghatkopar metro station to Sakinaka. Passengers have stated that auto and taxi drivers charge ₹30 to ₹50 per passenger for less than 2 kilometres.
Ludhiana’s vegetable market a health disaster waiting to happen
Visitors to the city's main vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass are routinely greeted by utter chaos, unhygienic conditions and accumulated garbage, with the market administration failing to come up with a sustainable solution for waste disposal, even as a new contract for the same was issued in May this year. The market committee had on June 28 also issued a contract for the lifting of old garbage within 30 days.
