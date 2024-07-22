 NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of illegally diverted codeine syrup, three inter-state traffickers arrested | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of illegally diverted codeine syrup, three inter-state traffickers arrested

ByAbhishek Sharan
Jul 22, 2024 07:38 AM IST

The three arrested traffickers, S R Ahmed, M Aslam and Y Khan were intercepted while they were allegedly receiving the contraband parcel, the sources said

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Mumbai zonal unit on Saturday arrested three alleged members of an inter-state drug syndicate and recovered 3,000 bottles of illegally diverted Codeine-Based Cough Syrup (CBCS), worth 15 lakh in grey markets, on specific intelligence.

3,000 bottles of illegally diverted Codeine-Based Cough Syrup (CBCS), worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh in grey markets, were seized by the NCB.
3,000 bottles of illegally diverted Codeine-Based Cough Syrup (CBCS), worth 15 lakh in grey markets, were seized by the NCB.

The three arrested traffickers, S R Ahmed, M Aslam and Y Khan were intercepted while they were allegedly receiving the contraband parcel, the sources said. According to NCB, the drug was sourced from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. “They had ordered the CBCS bottles for illegal distribution in Mumbai,” the source added.

On receipt of specific information related to the suspected misuse of CBCS in Mumbai by the syndicate, which is known to employ different modes of transport for trafficking the product, NCB officials kept a watch on its suspected members at Ulhasnagar, Thane.

“It was learnt that the syndicate was indulging in illegal trafficking of CBCS by mis-declaring the transported goods. These are illegal diversions, using fake documentation, to be used for peddling, not for medical use,” said Indian Revenue Service officer Amit Ghawate, NCB Mumbai’s additional director.

The three accused allegedly have criminal backgrounds and are known for their indulgence in drug trafficking, said the source.

Earlier in May, in a separate operation, the NCB had busted another alleged inter-state drug syndicate and seized 169.7 kg bottles of Codeine syrup and illicitly diverted medicines, Alprazolam (22,000 tablets) and Nitrazepam (10,380 tablets) and arrested an accused in the case.

In another operation conducted in May, the NCB seized 270 bottles of Codeine syrup and 3, 600 Nitrazepam tablets and arrested two accused, including the local distributor and his key associate.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of illegally diverted codeine syrup, three inter-state traffickers arrested
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On