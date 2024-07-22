NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of illegally diverted codeine syrup, three inter-state traffickers arrested

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Mumbai zonal unit on Saturday arrested three alleged members of an inter-state drug syndicate and recovered 3,000 bottles of illegally diverted Codeine-Based Cough Syrup (CBCS), worth ₹15 lakh in grey markets, on specific intelligence. 3,000 bottles of illegally diverted Codeine-Based Cough Syrup (CBCS), worth ₹ 15 lakh in grey markets, were seized by the NCB.

The three arrested traffickers, S R Ahmed, M Aslam and Y Khan were intercepted while they were allegedly receiving the contraband parcel, the sources said. According to NCB, the drug was sourced from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. “They had ordered the CBCS bottles for illegal distribution in Mumbai,” the source added.

On receipt of specific information related to the suspected misuse of CBCS in Mumbai by the syndicate, which is known to employ different modes of transport for trafficking the product, NCB officials kept a watch on its suspected members at Ulhasnagar, Thane.

“It was learnt that the syndicate was indulging in illegal trafficking of CBCS by mis-declaring the transported goods. These are illegal diversions, using fake documentation, to be used for peddling, not for medical use,” said Indian Revenue Service officer Amit Ghawate, NCB Mumbai’s additional director.

The three accused allegedly have criminal backgrounds and are known for their indulgence in drug trafficking, said the source.

Earlier in May, in a separate operation, the NCB had busted another alleged inter-state drug syndicate and seized 169.7 kg bottles of Codeine syrup and illicitly diverted medicines, Alprazolam (22,000 tablets) and Nitrazepam (10,380 tablets) and arrested an accused in the case.

In another operation conducted in May, the NCB seized 270 bottles of Codeine syrup and 3, 600 Nitrazepam tablets and arrested two accused, including the local distributor and his key associate.