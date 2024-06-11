NCP factions celebrate foundation day in separate events

Mumbai: Diverging emotions marked the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s 25th foundation day, which was celebrated on Monday by party workers and members of its rival faction, the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), days after the Lok Sabha election results left the former with just one seat and the latter with eight. Mumbai, India - June 10, 2024:Dy CM Ajit Pawar interacts with his NCP party leader, while celebrating 25th NCP Foundation Day, along with his party workers at Shanmukhanand Hall, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to people aware of the details, the celebrations by NCP, which is headed by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, was marred by discussions on the unit’s poll debacle in the state.

“They (Opposition) succeeded in creating a perception that the Constitution is going to be changed. It was a false propaganda which we failed to counter,” Ajit said while addressing the gathering at Shanmukhananda auditorium in Mumbai.

In the Lok Sabha elections in the western state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance, which includes the NCP, won 17 of 48 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) with a vote share of 43.5% compared to the 30 seats and 43.9% vote share garnered by the INDIA coalition partners, which includes the NCP-SP.

Notably, Ajit’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, lost to her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule in the Pawar stronghold of Baramati.

“I am again repeating that we have not left the ideology of following Shahu (Maharaj), (Mahatma) Phule and (Dr BR) Ambedkar. Do not let such thoughts come to your mind,” Ajit said, adding: “The Opposition is trying to create another confusion by saying the MLAs will leave the party. There are false narratives being created to maintain hope among their own cadre. Do not fall for it.”

The deputy chief minister, however, thanked his uncle and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar for leading the party (NCP) since its inception in 1999.

“I wish to thank Sharad Pawar for leading the party for the last 24 years, along with those who have remained with it since its inception,” he said.

The NCP was formed on June 10, 1999.

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar broke away from Sharad Pawar, and took oath as deputy chief minister alongside eight other loyalist lawmakers who took charge as ministers. On February 6 this year, the Election Commission (EC) termed the Ajit faction as the real NCP and allowed it to use the party’s name and its electoral symbol. The next day, Sharad Pawar’s faction was renamed NCP-SP.

As Sharad Pawar moved the Supreme Court against the EC order, the top court in August asked both sides to strictly comply with the court’s interim order of March 19 to ensure voters are not left befuddled over the choice of candidates they want to make in the parliamentary elections.

Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, led the celebrations in Ahmednagar. He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying: “During election speeches, he used to insist on having a Modi government, Modi’s guarantee, but all this has changed. It is the power of the people that made him ‘Bharat Sarkaar’ (Government of India).”