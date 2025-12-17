Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

NCP leaders want to go solo in TMC polls

ByKaptan Mali
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 06:10 am IST

NCP workers in Thane have communicated this demand to the party’s senior leadership, according to Najeeb Mulla, president of the Thane unit of the NCP

THANE: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, the local leadership of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has now also sought to contest the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections independently.

NCP leaders want to go solo in TMC polls
NCP leaders want to go solo in TMC polls

NCP workers in Thane have communicated this demand to the party’s senior leadership, according to Najeeb Mulla, president of the Thane unit of the NCP. Similar demands have previously been made by workers of the BJP and Shiv Sena, the NCP’s allies in the Mahayuti government.

The NCP workers’ demand comes days after the BJP’s state president, Ravindra Chavan, announced on Friday that all parties of the Mahayuti alliance would contest the local body elections together. However, NCP president and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has not issued an official statement regarding his party’s stand on the matter yet.

By contesting the municipal elections independently, Ajit Pawar’s NCP intends to challenge the stronghold of three-term MLA Jitendra Awhad from the Sharad Pawar NCP faction. Party leaders believe that fighting alone would help them consolidate support, particularly among the Muslim-dominated voter base in Kalwa and Mumbra.

During the 2024 assembly elections, Mulla defected from the Sharad Pawar faction and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP to contest against Awhad, but lost. However, Mulla believes the dynamics of the assembly elections and municipal elections are different.

“While the Mahayuti is united at the state level, to ensure better representation for our party workers, we need to contest the municipal elections independently. Although we are part of the alliance, our ideologies differ. As a party that was earlier larger than the BJP, we believe we deserve a greater number of seats, which may not be possible within the Mahayuti. Our voters in Kalwa and Mumbra do not align with the ideology of alliance partners, which is why we have decided to go solo,” he said.

In the previous municipal elections held in 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena had won 67 seats, the undivided NCP had secured 34 seats, while the BJP won 23 seats. Seat-sharing within the Mahayuti is expected to involve intense negotiations and could emerge as a major point of contention, with all three parties likely to stake claim to a large number of seats.

Of the former corporators, 82 are currently with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. On that basis, the Shinde faction may demand a larger share of seats in Thane. Over the past eight years, the BJP has significantly strengthened its organisational presence across the state and may also seek a higher number of seats in Thane.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / NCP leaders want to go solo in TMC polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

NCP leaders in Thane are pushing for independent participation in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, diverging from the Mahayuti alliance. NCP's Thane president Najeeb Mulla argues that contesting separately will better represent their voter base. This move follows similar demands from BJP and Shiv Sena, amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations within the alliance, which could lead to conflicts.