NCP MLA Nawab Malik hospitalised for lung ailment

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 02, 2024 08:02 AM IST

NCP MLA Nawab Malik admitted to Criticare Hospital with lung ailment, diagnosed with COVID, shifted to ICU. Earlier arrested by ED, had bail extended due to health issues.

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Anushakti Nagar Nawab Malik has been admitted to Kurla-based Criticare Hospital on Saturday for a lung ailment. He was later diagnosed with COVID and was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

His daughter Nilofer Malik Khan said, “He is still in the ICU and continue to be there for two days. He had a lung issue and was later detected to be COVID positive.”

Hindustan Times

Dr Deepak Namjoshi owner of Criticare Hospital said, “Malik was admitted on Saturday and his oxygen saturation was low.”

“He had a history of fever for the last five days and came to hospital with breathlessness. The CT scan shows pneumonia. He is Covid positive,” said Dr Namjoshi. Malik was planning to throw an iftar party this Wednesday, but the function has now been postponed.

Malik was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23, 2022, in a money laundering case and was released in August last year

The Supreme Court on January 11 granted a six-month extension to the interim medical bail of Malik in an alleged money laundering case. Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal presiding over the bench ordered the extension of Malik’s temporary bail, which was granted on medical grounds.

This extension followed a previous three-month extension granted by the Supreme Court, considering Malik’s ongoing health issues related to chronic kidney issues, which have shown no signs of improvement.

