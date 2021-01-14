NCPCR asks NIOS to address Mumbai parents’ concerns over Class 10, 12 exams

A few days after city parents whose children are registered under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) requested the board to cancel the upcoming offline Class 10 and Class 12 exams, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognisance of the issue and has written to the board.

In its letter addressed to the board on Tuesday, NCPCR asked officials to look into the request of parents who had said they did not want a physical examination and also complained about no reduction in the syllabus for the exams.

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowing boards to conduct their scheduled exams in the city, parents are anxious, especially as practical exams have been scheduled from today (January 14). “We stay in Andheri (West), but the exam centre is in Mumbai Central. It will be difficult for our children to travel all the way there as they have low immunity as many are with special needs,” said the parent of a student.

Officials from the board did not respond to calls and messages. An official from the Pune region of the board which overlooks centres in Maharashtra, said, “We cannot comment on this because it is a policy decision that will be decided upon by the central leadership.”

Parents said that the board should mark students based on their internal assessments. Many complained about not getting study material on time. Anubha Sahai, president of the Indiawide Parents Association, who wrote to the NCPCR, said, “Exams should be conducted in the online mode, and the board should also consider promoting students on their internal assessments.”