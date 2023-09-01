Teachers should not punish students for wearing rakhi, tilak, mehendi on festivals, says child rights body

Mumbai: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked schools to not punish students for wearing Rakhi, tilak, or mehendi on any festival. NCPCR, in a letter to the principal secretary of the school education department of all states and union territories, stated that over the years, the commission has observed through various news reports that children are subject to harassment and discrimination by teachers and other staff on account of festive celebrations. HT Image

“It has been noticed that schools do not allow children to wear Rakhi, tilak, or mehandi in schools during the festival of Raksha Bandhan and subject them to harassment, both physically and mentally. It may be noted that corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009,” stated the letter.

A letter issued by Priyanka Kanoongo, chairperson, NCPCR, further mandated proper monitoring and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012; the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015; and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The NCPCR is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, to protect the rights of children and address other related matters in the country.

