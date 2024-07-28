New twist in Waghmare murder case, female friend arrested

MUMBAI: The Worli police have arrested Merry Joseph, who was present with the RTI activist and police informer Guru Waghmare when he was murdered in a spa in the Worli Naka area of Worli early on Wednesday morning. HT Image

The police said the woman was aware of the conspiracy and despite that, called Guru Waghmare, 50, to the spa where he was killed, after a party in Sion. The accused, Joseph, had shared Guru’s location with the assailants.

The police said they have also arrested Shamshad, alias Suraj, another employee of the spa, as he was in continuous communication with the killers.

“We are still questioning the accused. As and when the roles of other accused are identified, we will arrest them. Our investigations are in a developing stage,” said a police officer.