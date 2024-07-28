 New twist in Waghmare murder case, female friend arrested | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New twist in Waghmare murder case, female friend arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 28, 2024 06:42 AM IST

The Worli police have arrested Merry Joseph, who was present with the RTI activist and police informer Guru Waghmare when he was murdered in a spa in the Worli Naka area of Worli early on Wednesday morning

MUMBAI: The Worli police have arrested Merry Joseph, who was present with the RTI activist and police informer Guru Waghmare when he was murdered in a spa in the Worli Naka area of Worli early on Wednesday morning.

HT Image
HT Image

The police said the woman was aware of the conspiracy and despite that, called Guru Waghmare, 50, to the spa where he was killed, after a party in Sion. The accused, Joseph, had shared Guru’s location with the assailants.

The police said they have also arrested Shamshad, alias Suraj, another employee of the spa, as he was in continuous communication with the killers.

“We are still questioning the accused. As and when the roles of other accused are identified, we will arrest them. Our investigations are in a developing stage,” said a police officer.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / New twist in Waghmare murder case, female friend arrested
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On