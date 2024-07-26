Newborn baby found in garbage bin in Vile Parle

MUMBAI: The police on Wednesday evening found the body of a newborn baby abandoned in a garbage bin in Vile Parle West. The police have booked the parents under section xxxxx and launched a manhunt for them. HT Image

According to the Juhu Police, the newborn girl is just 1/2 days old and was found in the bin by the residents of Nehru Nagar, after which they alerted the police.

The police have sent the body of the girl for a postmortem at Cooper Hospital. “The cause of death report is awaited,” said a police officer from Juhu police station.

The Juhu police are checking all the hospital records of children delivered in the last 2-3 days and tracking her parents.