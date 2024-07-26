 Newborn baby found in garbage bin in Vile Parle | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
Newborn baby found in garbage bin in Vile Parle

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Newborn baby found abandoned in garbage bin in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. Police launch manhunt for parents. Baby girl just 1/2 days old. Cause of death report awaited.

MUMBAI: The police on Wednesday evening found the body of a newborn baby abandoned in a garbage bin in Vile Parle West. The police have booked the parents under section xxxxx and launched a manhunt for them.

According to the Juhu Police, the newborn girl is just 1/2 days old and was found in the bin by the residents of Nehru Nagar, after which they alerted the police.

The police have sent the body of the girl for a postmortem at Cooper Hospital. “The cause of death report is awaited,” said a police officer from Juhu police station.

The Juhu police are checking all the hospital records of children delivered in the last 2-3 days and tracking her parents.

