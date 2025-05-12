Mumbai: To reduce accident risk and increase safety on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, SaveLIFE Foundation, in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC), the Maharashtra Highway Police and the Highways Infrastructure Trust, initiated implementation of road safety measures on May 7. NGO implements safety measures on 15 high-risk spots on Mumbai-Pune highway

The measures are to be implemented at 15 fatality-prone locations along the section of NH-48 (Old Mumbai- Pune Highway). The initiative is part of SaveLIFE’s Zero Fatality Corridor project that was started in 2018 for enhancing road engineering and emergency response to tackle the root causes of accidents and fatalities.

According to Highway police statistics, Mumbai-Pune highway witnessed 88 fatalities in 2024. A detailed assessment of road conditions was conducted through a combination of ﬁeld surveys and data analysis by SaveLife Foundation. They identified high-risk or critical locations that pose a threat of road crashes or unsafe trafﬁc behaviour.

Following the analysis, targeted road engineering solutions known as safety treatments, were rolled out to tackle the root causes of accidents and crashes. These include better signage, speed-calming measures, improved visibility, safer infrastructure for pedestrians and redesigned junctions aimed at preventing collisions and saving lives.

Dr Zafar Khan, executive director and joint CEO of Highways Infrastructure Trust said, “Maharashtra recorded over 15,000 road crash fatalities last year, the majority of them on highways—a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic interventions.” He further added that as part of our commitment to safer roads for all, Highways Infrastructure Trust has partnered with SaveLIFE Foundation to implement targeted safety measures along a high-risk stretch of the Old Mumbai- Pune Highway. “Together, we are introducing speed-calming measures, improving pedestrian crossing visibility, and reinforcing lane discipline, with an aim to reduce fatalities on the corridor by 20 to 30 percent over the coming years. We believe that road safety must be engineered by design and are conﬁdent that this collaborative model will deliver measurable, replicable impact,” he said.

The Highway police also took enforcement measures to improve compliance with trafﬁc laws by preventing violations and encouraging safer road user behaviour.

Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation, said: “This initiative demonstrates what is possible when data, engineering, and strong partnerships come together for road safety. We are grateful to the MSRDC, Maharashtra Highway Police and Highways Infrastructure Trust for helping us implement life-saving solutions on one of Maharashtra’s busiest highways.”