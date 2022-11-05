NIA files chargesheet in terror funding case against D-gang

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed an 8,500-page chargesheet in the terror funding case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close aides.

The agency on Saturday afternoon submitted the chargesheet before the special NIA court. The counsel for the federal agency urged the court to protect the identity of the 13 witnesses, as they may face threats from the accused and the gang members. The court allowed the plea and ordered the names and other details of the witnesses to be masked.

The agency has cited 137 witnesses against the three accused arrested in the case - Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh and Mohammed Salim Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit.

The federal agency on February 3 registered a case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his brother Anees and their close aide Shakeel Babu Shaikh aka Chhota Shakeel among others for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake Indian currency notes and unauthorised possession or involvement in the acquisition of assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda.

The agency had initially registered the case only under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act but has subsequently also invoked the charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) in the case.

On May 12, the agency arrested two of the accused, Arif Abubakar Shaikh and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, in connection with the case. Fruit was arrested in August on allegations that he took over the gang’s business after the death of Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar.

