NIA said that the charge sheet in the case was filed against Sachin Vaze on September 3 three days before the due date. (PTI FILE)
NIA opposes Sachin Vaze’s default bail plea

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a response to dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze’s default bail application. Vaze has filed the default bail plea through advocates Sajal Yadav and Aarti Kalekar
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 09:51 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a response to dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze’s default bail application. Vaze has filed the default bail plea through advocates Sajal Yadav and Aarti Kalekar, claiming that the charge sheet in the case was filed belatedly and its cognisance was taken only after the due date. He also claimed there was no order to extend his judicial custody beyond September 6.

Vaze’s co-accused in Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases, Sunil Mane, has also file a bail plea on similar grounds.

NIA said that the charge sheet has been filed against Vaze on September 3 — three days ahead of the due date of September 6. The agency further claimed that on September 3, Vaze’s judicial custody was extended for 14 days.

Special NIA judge AT Wankhede on Friday allowed a plea of Vaze’s counsels Sajal Yadav and Aarti Kalekar to allow them meet Vaze once a week for 15 minutes during his hospitalisation. The court was informed on Friday that Vaze has undergone an open heart surgery at a private hospital.

