NIOS cancels Class 10 exams, postpones Class 12

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country and the resultant lockdown restrictions in many states, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has decided to cancel its Class 10 board exams and has said that Class 12 exams under the board shall be postponed.

The board issued a notification to this effect on Wednesday. “The NIOS is keeping a close watch on the situation and will be reviewed by June 20, 2021. The notification in this regard will be issued 15 days before the actual date of examinations,” stated the notification while announcing the postponement of Class 12 exams. For Class 10, “the NIOS will devise suitable criteria for assessment and result will be prepared in the best interest of learners. Any learner who is not satisfied with the result so computed will be allowed to appear in public examinations or through on-demand examinations as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examinations,” it states about Class 10 exams.

As per the earlier scheduled exams for the board, exams were held in June. However, due to Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown, the board has decided to cancel and postpone them respectively. Parents said that the decision comes as a relief to them and the students. “It was becoming very stressful for students because of the risk involved in writing an offline exam. The board has taken the right decision,” said a parent.

A large number of students from the board are students with special needs and those with learning challenges. “It is especially good for such students to be evaluated on internal assessments,” added the parent.