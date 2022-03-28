Gadkari bats for ‘strong Congress’ at national level. Cong leader replies
The Congress on Monday welcomed union minister Nitin Gadkari's remark calling for a strong Congress for the country's democracy, PTI reported. During an interview along the sidelines of a journalism award function organised by Lokmat in Pune on Saturday, the minister had said, "Democracy runs on two wheels. One wheel is the ruling party and another wheel is the opposition. A strong opposition is needed for democracy and that is why I feel from the heart that Congress should become stronger at the national level."
"While the Congress is weakening, other regional parties are taking its space. It is not good for democracy that other regional parties take the space of Congress," he said.
“Those who follow Congress ideology should remain in the party and have faith in its ideals,” Gadkari was quoted by the Indian Express. This remark comes amid continuous electoral setbacks faced by the Grand Old Party in recent times. The Congress was unseated from power by the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, while it could win only two seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress failed to dislodge the BJP from power in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.
Interestingly, several top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have called for a Congress-mukt Bharat. PM Modi during his speech in Parliament in February had said that the Congress was existing against Mahatma Gandhi's will.
Read: Congress-mukt Bharat? India's grand old party is struggling
Reacting to Gadkari's remark, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said, "We appreciate whatever concern Gadkari ji has shown. But he should also speak to his leader Modi ji about the BJP's efforts to destroy opposition parties and democracy by taking charge of central probe agencies."
“It will be in the interest of democracy and the country if he (Gadkari) talks to Modi ji on the mindset of the BJP to destroy the opposition party and the attempt to convert democracy into dictatorship," Sawant told PTI.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics