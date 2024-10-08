Mumbai: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved new postgraduate degrees in four medical colleges across Maharashtra, two of which are government-run. With this approval, 68 more seats will be available for medical students who want to pursue postgraduate courses in paediatrics, obstetrics & gynaecology, and pathology, among others. The total number of seats in Maharashtra will go up to 2,371 across government and private medical colleges. NMC approves 68 new postgraduate medical seats in Maharashtra

The colleges that will get the new seats are: Terna Medical College, Navi Mumbai (22), Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Islampur (12), ESI-PGIMSR, Mumbai (17), and NMMC General Hospital, Nerul (17).

Medical colleges in the state had sent a proposal to the central government to add around 172 seats to meet rising demand. “We are expecting more seats will get approval in the coming days,” said an activist.

With limited seats, students struggle to get admission in postgraduate medical courses every year. For the last academic year, 1,499 seats were available in government colleges, while private colleges had 804.

The new colleges that have been granted approval will need to secure affiliation with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) before they can admit students.