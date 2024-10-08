Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NMC approves 68 new postgraduate medical seats in Maharashtra

ByNiraj Pandit
Oct 08, 2024 08:14 AM IST

The NMC has approved new postgraduate seats in four Maharashtra medical colleges, adding 68 seats and raising the total to 2,371 amid rising demand.

Mumbai: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved new postgraduate degrees in four medical colleges across Maharashtra, two of which are government-run. With this approval, 68 more seats will be available for medical students who want to pursue postgraduate courses in paediatrics, obstetrics & gynaecology, and pathology, among others. The total number of seats in Maharashtra will go up to 2,371 across government and private medical colleges.

NMC approves 68 new postgraduate medical seats in Maharashtra
NMC approves 68 new postgraduate medical seats in Maharashtra

The colleges that will get the new seats are: Terna Medical College, Navi Mumbai (22), Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Islampur (12), ESI-PGIMSR, Mumbai (17), and NMMC General Hospital, Nerul (17).

Medical colleges in the state had sent a proposal to the central government to add around 172 seats to meet rising demand. “We are expecting more seats will get approval in the coming days,” said an activist.

With limited seats, students struggle to get admission in postgraduate medical courses every year. For the last academic year, 1,499 seats were available in government colleges, while private colleges had 804.

The new colleges that have been granted approval will need to secure affiliation with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) before they can admit students.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On