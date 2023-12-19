Navi Mumbai NMMC resurfacing roads in good condition, alleges AAP

Echoing often made complaints by Navi Mumbai citizens to dig up well maintained roads, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) has questioned Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s policy of undertaking unwanted resurfacing work of asphalted roads in good condition.

In a complaint raised with the Chief Minister office as well as other government agencies like the state governor, Lokayukta, Central Vigilance Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) the party has sought for a probe in the matter.

“ funds of crores of rupees are being blatantly wasted through resurfacing works of asphalt roads in good condition and renovating cement roads built just four to five years ago,” said Aap Right to Information (RTI) Coordinator Sudhir Dhani

NMMC is termed by the party to be undertaking the work through a specific scheme. “ The loot of public money is happening under the Thin White Topping (TWT) scheme which essentially is to undertake re- concretise the top layer of roads. It is ironic that such schemes are being executed through an administrator. In the absence of public representatives, administrators were expected to properly utilize public tax funds. But in reality, it appears to be the opposite situation, so AAP Navi Mumbai has raised a question mark regarding the credentials of the administrator,” said Dhani..

The alleged nature of financial loot is further stated to be happening in other development works. According to the party, NMMC is observed to be calling for unwanted tender bids in the name of the city’s beautification. “ The misappropriation of funds is happening even in other departments so there are unwanted tenders called for repairing sewers, footpaths, beautifying the city etc,. These works are certainly not benefitting the residents,” said

NMMC City engineer Sanjay Desai denied the allegation and stated that every project to be done at least of expense when compared with other corporations. “ Concretisation work is undertaken as per the directive of the state government and this is being done across all other corporations. .With regards to the TWT scheme, it it is extremely economical as it incurs only 30% of the expenses when compared to going for full asphalting of the roads,” he said.