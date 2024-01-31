NMMC showcases over 50 schemes in citizen outreach

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has organised special awareness camps to familirise citizens with the 50 odd schemes that are provided exclusively by the civic body apart from the 40-odd schemes of the state government as part of the ongoing “Government at Your Doorstep” programme. HT Image

The activity commenced from January 20 onwards and has already seen turnout of over 2600 residents availing information on various schemes that could be availed through the administration. “ This is a novel scheme known as Government at your doorstep - wherein at dedicated centres across NMMC wards, information not only about the schemes but also the beneficiaries and the means to avail it are being provided. Senior officials of the concerned department are also present during the program to monitor the event. Administration is also assisting the residents in filling the application forms as well,” said the public relation officer, NMMC, Mahendra Konde.

Schemes presently run by NMMC under women empowerment include financial aid for widowed or divorced women, financial aid for women interested in setting up businesses, monetary aid for getting orphaned girls marriage etc. Loss of a parent or parents during COVID NMMC is providing monetary aid for such children’s upbringing. Special schemes have been planned for empowering transgender community. Women working as househelp are eligible under NMMC run scheme for free bus passes. “ There are schemes designed for various groups such as women, children and even for other categories. At the ongoing camps specific desks are set up for the ease of the participants to acquire information as per their interest and requirements,” said an official.

The awareness camps have been planned across 28 areas in the city. To ensure maximum participation the administration has informed of conducting the camp in two sessions. On January 30 the camp is to be conducted at NMMC school no 33 from 10 am to 1 pm situated in Pawane Village and the evening session is to be held at NMMC school no 40 from 2 pm to 5 pm at Turbhe. The schedule of January 31 is decided to hold the camp at Turbhe Ward office and at the Turbhe ICL school playground.