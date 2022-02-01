No night curfew in Mumbai, beaches, parks open as per usual timing: BMC

Mumbai There will be no more restrictions on night movement in Mumbai and beaches, parks, and gardens in the city can now remain open as per their usual timings, according to a circular issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also allowed restaurants and theatres to continue operations at 50% capacity as per their usual timings.

This comes after the Maharashtra government eased restrictions for 11 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, on Monday night, after both the state and Mumbai recorded the lowest single-day Covid case figures in almost one month on Monday. In its order from Monday, the state government empowered local municipal corporations to ease restrictions based on the number of cases in their jurisdiction.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 14,372 new infections, reporting under 15,000 cases for the first time since January 4, when the state had recorded 18,466 cases. Maharashtra also reported 94 deaths, taking the toll to 142,705. Maharashtra conducted 1,52,942 Covid tests, with a positivity rate for the day at 9.3%. The case fatality rate in the state is at 1.84%.

No new omicron case was detected in the state on Tuesday. Mumbai reported 803 new cases and seven deaths. This is the second day in a row that Mumbai has recorded under 1,000 cases for the first time since December 28 , 2021.

As per BMC’s order issued on Tuesday evening, beaches, gardens, and parks to remain open as per normal timings, swimming pools and water parks to operate at 50% capacity, marriages can have guests at 25% capacity of the marriage hall or open space or 200 people, which ever is less, there are no restrictions on movement during night hours between 11 pm and 5 am. Amusement and theme parks can operate at 50% of their capacity as per their usual timings. All weekly markets can remain open as per their usual timings, and local cultural folk entertainment such as bhajans can also take place at 50% capacity.