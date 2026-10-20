Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 3 Live Updates: Sarfaraz Khan looks to build on his century; Delhi aim to dominate Gujarat

Here's how the situation of different matches was poised at stumps on Day 2:

Elite group

Assam vs Tripura - Assam 334; Tripura 62 all out & 143/5

Andhra vs Hyderabad - Hyderabad 275 & 78/2; Andhra 184 all out

Baroda vs Bihar - Bihar 166 all out & 4/0; Baroda 416 all out

Delhi vs Gujarat - Delhi 648/6D; Gujarat 98/2

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai - Himachal 140 all out; Mumbai 398/4

J&K vs Vidarbha - Jammu and Kashmir 260 all out & 7/4; Vidarbha 305 all out

Karnataka vs Saurashtra - Karnataka 342 all out; Saurashtra 164/4

Kerala vs Odisha - Kerala 404 all out; Odisha 114/3

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand - Jharkhand 169 all out; Maharashtra 403/5

Pondicherry vs Madhya Pradesh - Pondicherry 177 all out; Madhya Pradesh 302/5

Punjab vs Chhattisgarh - Punjab 456 all out; Chattisgarh 76/5

Rajasthan vs Railways - Rajasthan 497 all out; Railways 45/1

Services vs Bengal - Bengal 184 all out & 146 all out; Services 122 & 12/0

Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand 134 all out & 9/1; Tamil Nadu 313 all out

Uttar Pradesh vs Goa - Uttar Pradesh 202 all out & 102/4; Goa 164 all out