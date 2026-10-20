Netflix film division head Dan Lin to exit company days after content chief Bela Bajaria's departure, mass layoffs
Netflix announced on Monday that its film division boss will exit the company in what is the second senior departure for the company in a week.
In what is Netflix's second major senior executive departure in a week, the company's film division head Dan Lin would leave after nearly three years at the helm. Netflix announced Lin's departure in a statement on Monday. The move comes days after content chief Bela Bajaria was let go after nearly a decade with the platform.
Netflix films division head Dan Lin to leave
During his tenure at Netflix, Dan Lin's greatest success was KPop Demon Hunters, which became a breakout hit for Netflix and won an Academy Award, bolstering the streamer's feature animation strategy. Lin was also one of the producers of Sherlock Holmes and the Lego movies. Prior to his stint at Netflix, he worked as a senior executive for Warner Bros Pictures.
The two departures take place amid concerns over slowing engagement on the world's largest streaming service. Engagement data has pointed to users spending more time on creator-led video platforms such as YouTube.
Last week saw the streaming giant lay off about 1,000 workers, almost 6% of the total workforce. Netflix co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos earlier told Bloomberg News that the company isn’t growing as fast as he would like.
The streaming giant has been facing a tough time this year. According to Bloomberg, recent shows at Netflix have seen their audiences decline in their second seasons. The year also saw a 10-year low for the streaming at the Emmys, and their stock has fallen by 23% since the start of 2026. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results after markets close on Tuesday.
The new leadership at Netflix
On Thursday, while announcing Bela Bajaria's exit, Netflix said that former Disney executive Peter Rice would be replacing her. On Monday, Netflix added that Rice will oversee the films division until a new head is announced. He assumes the new role on October 26.
“Peter is one of the most effective at-scale operators in the entertainment industry. He understands what makes stories resonate, and he’s spent his career helping talent do the best work of their lives,” Ted Sarandos said in a statement on Thursday.
(With agencies inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More