Delhi protest LIVE: CJP slams Das, Ranka's extended custody, says ‘repression will not break their spirit’

Additionally, the Jantar Mantar trespassing case has also been transferred to the Crime Branch.

Delhi Police cites public order concerns over Das, Ranka’s release

Delhi Police on Monday sought further custody of the duo, claiming their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.” However, CJP’s legal team countered the apprehension, arguing that there was not an iota of evidence to suggest that the duo posed any threat or that their release would disturb public order.

On the day of their detention, Ranka had shared a video on his X handle showing himself, Das and the outfit's national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, climbing the locked gates and entering the venue. Police personnel present at the site then intervened and took hold of them.

Last week, the SEM sent the duo to five days of judicial custody after the Delhi Police argued that “there was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime” if released.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said party co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka remained undeterred despite spending days in jail, saying they walked into court with smiles on their faces and their spirits unbroken.

"Ashu and Saurav’s first crime was waving the Tiranga at Jantar Mantar. Their second crime? Refusing to back down. Even after five days in jail, they walked into court with smiles on their faces, their spirits unbroken," Dipke said in a post on X.

Dipke on PM Modi

In a lengthy Instagram post, Dipke accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the state machinery to intimidate young protesters and suppress dissent. He questioned the government's decision to keep 27-year-old Saurav Das and 30-year-old Ashutosh Ranka in custody for waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar.

"The great Vishwaguru Narendra Modi must be feeling very strong keeping 26-27-year-old Saurabh Das in jail and keeping 30-year-old Ashutosh behind bars. This is what strength looks like? Hiding behind the police, hiding behind the courts, is this Narendra Modi's strength?" he said.

Dipke alleged that the duo had been denied timely hearings, with proceedings repeatedly postponed. He accused Modi of projecting strength by keeping young protesters behind bars and deploying the police and security forces against those opposing his government.