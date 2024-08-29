No of ‘Govindas’ getting injured in city doubles in 2 years

Mumbai: In the last two years, the number of ‘Govindas’ who have been injured during the Dahi Handi celebrations in the city has almost doubled. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report on August 28 till 9am, the city recorded 245 injured Govindas, out of which 213 were treated and discharged, and 32 were admitted to various civic hospitals. In 2023, 195 people were injured, whereas in 2022, 111 injuries were reported. HT Image

The maximum number of injured ‘Govindas’ are admitted in KEM hospital where the number stands at 11 injured followed by 10 at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. According to reports, there have been no fatalities. BMC said all those with serious injuries in the civic, government and HBT clinics are in stable condition.

Manu Vijay Kharvi was lying in the casualty ward at Parel-based KEM hospital after he fell from the fourth and top tier of the pyramid in Worli. Doctors said that the 19-year-old sustained serious injuries but is stable.

“Manu has been participating in Dahi Handi celebrations since he was about nine years old. This has never happened. Around 2.30 pm, the incident occurred in Worli when he fell from the fourth level of the pyramid, the last and highest level formed. We got him admitted here in KEM around 3.30pm but the doctors are waiting for the reports and so are we,” said Manu’s father Vijay.

Sahil, his friend said, “There was no rain as such that he slipped, it was the wind. There was such intense wind that he lost his balance, I was at the bottom and when he fell, the others fell on my shoulders too but luckily, I was not hurt. But for Manu, there was no support, and his head got injured but he started bleeding from his left ear.”

They took him to a nearby clinic, but the doctor said that he could only try to stop his bleeding for now and that they should take him to KEM for further treatment. “He recognises us and speaks as well. But the reports aren’t still out, and we are yet to receive information on further process by the doctors,” he added.