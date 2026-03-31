No tax hike, infra push: NMMC unveils ₹6,704 crore budget after six-year gap

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday presented a ₹6,704.82 crore budget for 2026–27, laying out an infrastructure-driven roadmap focused on revenue mobilisation without imposing additional taxes and long-term urban planning. The budget assumes significance as the civic body’s first financial blueprint after six years of administrator rule. Navi Mumbai, India - March 30, 2026: Ashok Patil chairman of the Standing Committee presents ?6,704.82 crore budget of NMMC at Head office CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Prepared under a revised system where the standing committee finalises estimates before placing them before the general body, replacing the earlier commissioner-led presentations, the budget was tabled by Standing Committee chairman Ashok Patil at a special meeting chaired by mayor Sujata Patil.

The total receipts are estimated at ₹6,704.82 crore, including an opening balance of ₹1,265.83 crore and revenue income of ₹4,337.82 crore, the largest component. The budget also factors in ₹491.79 crore in government grants, ₹104.99 crore in capital receipts, ₹400 crore through bonds and ₹100 crore via loans.

Patil reiterated that the civic body would continue its long-standing policy under senior BJP leader and minister Ganesh Naik of avoiding any additional tax burden on citizens. “There will be no increase in taxes, and development will continue without burdening citizens,” he said.

Instead, the corporation plans to strengthen its finances through structural measures, including a review of property tax in industrial and commercial segments, improved recovery mechanisms and service charges. The NMMC will also tap public-private partnerships (PPP) and financial instruments such as municipal bonds.

A key highlight is the proposal to raise ₹400 crore through bonds, ₹200 crore general and ₹200 crore green, along with ₹100 crore in loans. Backed by the civic body’s AA+ credit rating since 2012, these borrowings are expected to come at relatively low cost.

Infra-led growth

The expenditure pattern reflects a clear tilt towards capital investment, with ₹3,551.65 crore earmarked for infrastructure against a revenue expenditure of about ₹3,239 crore. Meanwhile, revised estimates for 2025–26 have been scaled down to ₹4,564 crore from ₹5,648 crore.

A major focus area is decongesting key arterial roads through signal-free corridors on stretches such as Palm Beach Road and Thane-Belapur Road. The plan includes flyovers, junction redesign and hybrid annuity models. “We are focusing on reducing congestion and improving connectivity across the city,” Patil said.

Flood mitigation has also been prioritised, with proposals for upgrading stormwater drainage systems, desilting, structural strengthening and interlinking of lakes to enhance water flow. “These works will help prevent flooding during heavy rains,” he said.

On water management, the civic body plans to regularise unauthorised connections and improve efficiency. Bulk water projects from Boshir and Shelar are expected to ensure long-term supply, while tertiary treatment plants will enable reuse of treated wastewater for industrial and non-potable purposes.

Sustainability push

Positioning Navi Mumbai as an emerging data centre hub, the budget underscores the role of treated wastewater in meeting industrial demand. “In today’s era, data is a new industry, and we will ensure infrastructure keeps pace,” Patil said.

The budget also introduces a long-term planning framework “One Time Planning” associated with Ganesh Naik, under which node-level master plans will guide development over the next 25 to 50 years across sectors.

Environmental initiatives include large-scale plantation drives, expansion of green cover, development of gardens and biodiversity projects, along with solar energy adoption and carbon credit generation. Measures to strengthen air quality monitoring and pollution control have also been proposed.

Urban management reforms feature a structured parking policy with multi-level facilities and digital systems aimed at improving traffic discipline. The civic body also plans to transition to paperless governance by providing tablets to corporators, officials and journalists.

Social sector, waste management and labour focus

In the social sector, the budget emphasises spending on education, sanitation, healthcare and welfare. A major allocation has been made for a ₹2,192 crore integrated waste management project under a PPP model, aimed at improving solid waste handling and sustainability.

Ashok Patil added that provisions have also been made to improve the working conditions and salaries of contract workers.

Calling Navi Mumbai a planned and modern city, Ashok Patil said the budget builds on its existing strengths while aiming higher. “This is a roadmap to transform Navi Mumbai into a global-standard city with sustainable and citizen-centric development,” he said, adding that the focus will remain firmly on execution and outcomes.