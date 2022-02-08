Normalcy restored with completion of 5th-6th lines on Thane - Diva railway route

The Central Railway has managed to complete the work on the fifth and sixth lines, which were operational since Tuesday morning. With the completion of the work, both the suburban and long-distance trains will now have two different tracks between Thane and Diva to run on. This would help increase the punctuality of trains and reduce clashes.

The CR had taken a 72-hour mega block to complete the said work. Despite Tuesday being the first working day of the week, the crowd was comparatively low compared to the weekend.

“We have managed to complete the work as per schedule. Trains will ply as per the regular time table. Earlier, as the suburban local and mail trains were on the same fast corridor, in case of a loco failure or chain-pulling in the mail trains, the suburban trains were also impacted. This will not happen anymore as these lines have been segregated. It will also help improve the punctuality of the suburban locals,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO, CR.

“On Tuesday, after three days of mega block, the situation on the platforms and trains returned to normalcy. The crowd and the frequency of trains were as scheduled during the peak hours,” said Rajesh Kotian, a 48-year-old regular commuter from Dombivli to Kurla.

Moreover, following the mega block and the changes made, Central Railway has some slots available to include additional suburban locals in the CST to Karjat route.

“Separating the suburban and freight traffic along the fast corridor has helped pave the way for providing additional suburban locals in the main line via Thane-Kalyan route,” added Sutar.