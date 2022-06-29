Not just customers, this chaiwala lost his friends
Mumbai Swapnil Jawalgekar, who runs a tea stall in the area, rushed to the spot the moment he heard about the building collapse. The ill-fated Kurla building had approximately 40 migrants from UP and Bihar who worked as carpenters and daily wage labourers in and around Kurla.
With their families in villages, Jawalgekar said that he knew most of them as they came to his stall for tea every day. “I was having my dinner in a hotel when I heard about the incident. They were earlier living in my locality before they shifted to this building. There, the rent was ₹5,000 and only two people used to live in one room. It has been a few months since they were all shifted,” he said.
Over the period of time, Jawalgekar said he developed an emotional bond with these carpenters. “They regularly came to my stall for chai and I gave them chai on credit basis too. I knew most of them for over two years. They told me that they have several times told the supervisor about the condition of the building. In each room, 10-15 people lived,” he said. Jawalgekar, his father and friends divided themselves between the hospital and the collapse site.
“The families are in villages. It is an unfortunate incident. They needed emotional support too,” he said.
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
