Now , Panvel RTO acts against overcharging private bus operators

Both Navi Mumbai based Regional Transport Offices (RTO) are going all out to ensure that thousands of devotees heading to their native places in Konkan region during Ganeshotsav have hassle free travel.

Navi Mumbai is an important link for devotees travelling from Mumbai Metropolitan Region to Konkan areas as they have to use the Sion-Panvel highway for it. Besides, hundreds of city residents too travel to their villages every year for the festivity. Several bus operators often take advantage of the heavy rush and jack up their fares way above that specified by the transport department. The passengers wanting to get to their places in time, have little option but to pay up.

Following a spate of complaints over the years, the Navi Mumbai Deputy RTO recently specified fares for 21 routes from Vashi to Konkan areas. It warned the private bus operators to strictly adhere to them or face action. Deputy RTO Hemangini Patil then ordered her officials and personnel to keep a watch on the situation through regular inspections.

Now the Panvel RTO too has got into the act and started a comprehensive inspection of buses enroute to check for any safety violations and also fare hike. RTO officials and personnel led by Motor Transport officer Chandrakant Mane have been conducting inspections at Kamothe and Kharghar areas for the past 3 days. Over 500 buses are reported to have been inspected with more than 70 being fined and around ₹9 lakh being collected in fine.

In the inspection drive, the drivers have been checked for alcohol consumption through breath analysers, the bus permits and other requisite documents are being verified, transportation of illegal consignments or inflammable material are being ruled out and capacity and fare violations are also checked.

The RTO is also looking into the condition of the emergency doors, first aid facility for injured, fire fighting equipment, pressure horns, dazzling lights, vipers etc.

Said Panvel RTO Anil Patil, “We are ensuring that not one bus from Mumbai passes our jurisdiction sans an inspection. This drive has been undertaken to ensure that the passengers do not have to pay additional fare during Ganeshotsav and also have safe travel to their destinations.”

Explained assistant RTO Gajanan Thombre, “The recent bus accident on Samruddhi highway was very unfortunate. We want to make sure that there is no repeat of such an accident. The buses are being checked for all the traffic and safety requirements and requisite documents. We are not taking any chances.”

He added, “We are taking all care to ensure that the passengers are not troubled during the inspection. This is being done for their good.”

Welcoming the inspections, Samruddhi Renose, a passenger from Vashi said, “There is a stark difference this time in terms of fares and security checks. I don’t think any commuter will have a problem with that. This should have happened long back.”

She added, “It is important that the inspection drives by both the RTOs does not stop and is conducted continuously at least throughout Ganeshotsav. The fares often increase manifold closer to the festival and during it.”

Navi Mumbai Dy RTO specified Fares

Route Fare (in Rs)

Vashi to Mahad – 428

Vashi to Khed – 578

Vashi to Chiplun – 623

Vashi to Dapoli – 533

Vashi to Shrivardhan – 428

Vashi to Sangameshwar – 728

Vashi to Lanja – 893

Vashi to Rajapur – 953

Vashi to Ratnagiri – 848

Vashi to Devgarh – 1185

Vashi to Ganpatipule – 975

Vashi to Kankavali – 1110

Vashi to Kudal – 1185

Vashi to Sawantwadi – 1260

Vashi to Malvan – 1215

Vashi to Jaigarh – 953

Vashi to Vijaydurg – 1200

Vashi to Malkapur – 908

Vashi to Pachal – 990

Vashi to Gaganbawda – 1110

Vashi to Sakarpa – 818

