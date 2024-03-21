 Now, retired teachers to be appointed in schools with less than 10 students | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Now, retired teachers to be appointed in schools with less than 10 students

ByNiraj Pandit
Mar 21, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Mumbai: Government appoints retired teachers in schools with less than 10 students, raising concerns of parents moving children from government schools.

Mumbai: Following the school education department’s failure to close schools with less than 20 students, through a recent government resolution (GR) it has decided to appoint one retired teacher along with one regular teacher in schools with less than 10 students.

HT Image
HT Image

The GR also increased the minimum number of students in a class to have a full-time principal from 100 to 150.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Educationists have pointed out that this decision will force parents to move their children from government schools, prompting the government to shut down these schools.

This decision is to align the state’s schooling system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and to curb dropouts after primary education. As many as 14,985 schools in the state have less than 20 students.

“The government’s plan to appoint retired teachers is not good for the education system. This may harm teachers’ positions in such schools in the future,” Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson of the Maharashtra Principal Association, said.

Ganpule further pointed out the changes in the eligibility of the school principal posts. “Earlier, schools with 100 students had a full-time principal. Increasing the number of minimum students from 100 to 150 will affect the school’s administrative work. The government must roll back the GR,” he added.

Pointing out the violation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, Bhausabheb Chaskar, a teacher activist, questioned the very idea of hiring retired teachers. “If the department wishes to appoint a retired teacher, why did the department allow them to retire in the first place? There is no logic behind this decision. Education is the right of every student. This GR will badly impact the education system of the state. The government must roll back this GR” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Now, retired teachers to be appointed in schools with less than 10 students
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On