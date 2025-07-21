NPS contributions not deposited for months, say teachers’ association

MUMBAI: Thousands of private-aided school teachers and non-teaching staff across the city have alleged that the education officer has failed to deposit their National Pension Scheme (NPS) contributions into individual accounts since January 2025. The lapse affects over 15,000 employees, according to the Maharashtra Progressive Teachers’ Association (MPTA). Under the Defined Contribution Pension Scheme (DCPS), which transitioned to the NPS model after November 1, 2005, all government employees must contribute 10% of their basic salary towards pension, and the state will contribute the same amount.

The teachers’ association stated that the pension deduction from salary, which is 10% of basic pay, is not being transferred on time to employees’ NPS accounts. As the state has not yet deposited NPS deductions from January to June 2025, it has caused long-term financial loss for many, claimed the association.

“This is not just a clerical delay; it directly affects our post-retirement life,” said Jayant Gaikwad, North Division Organiser of the MPTA. “We are forced to rely on a pension scheme that already feels like an injustice. At the very least, the system should function transparently and on time.”

Tanaji Kamble, state president of the teachers’ association, demanded immediate rectification and accountability. “By the 10th of every month, the NPS deduction must reflect in employees’ pension accounts. We are giving a final warning—if this is not resolved, our next statement will call for interest on delayed contributions and action against the responsible officials. We will escalate this directly to the Chief Minister and Education Minister,” he said.

A teacher from a South Mumbai school, who joined in 2011, shared similar frustration, “It’s not the first time. The government’s share is often deposited late, and by that time, we have lost interest on our savings. This repeated neglect is disheartening.”

Responding to the concerns, an education officer said, “This appears to be a technical error. We will investigate and resolve the issue at the earliest.”