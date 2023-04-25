Hacker alters `dot’ in email id to divert 1.92 cr to US

NAVI MUMBAI: The NRI Coastal police have registered a case against an unidentified cyber accused for hacking the systems of a Seawood-based company and diverting a ₹1.92 crore payment from an Israel-based client from their account with the help of a fake email id. HT Image

The cyber hackers used the email id of a Seawood-based company by making small changes in it and conned an Israel-based company of ₹1.92 crore. The Seawood company that makes solar panels had received an order from the Israel-based client and the advance payment of ₹1.92 crore was demanded. The accused duplicated the email id by adding a ‘dot com’ and sent details of another account to Israel-based company for transferring the money.

The Seawoods firm was in touch with the Israel-based company via email and in March, they had finalized a deal and the foreign client had agreed to transfer ₹1.92 crore as an advance. The Company Director had emailed the bank details to the Israel firm for transferring the amount.

After two weeks, since there was no communication about the money transfer, the company director sent a mail again only to learn that the Israel Company had already transferred the amount to the account details sent in the second mail.

“The accused had made an identical email id and sent the second mail asking the client to ignore the previous bank details and to transfer the money to a US-based bank account. The Israel firm believed the mail and transferred the amount to that account. We along with the cyber cell are investigating the case. The complainant did not lose any money per se, but they lost business due to the hacker who hacked into their system and bypassed the deal,” senior police inspector Pramod Toradmal from NRI Coastal police station said.

The case has been registered under the sections of cheating of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act.