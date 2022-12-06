On Ambedkar death anniversary, a documentary on Chaityabhoomi

MUMBAI: A documentary on the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the draw at Chaityabhoomi every year on his death anniversary endeavours to bring Dalit conversation into the mainstream.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 27-year-old great grandson Sujat Ambedkar launched the poster ‘Chaityabhoomi’ at Babasaheb’s memorial, at Chaityabhoomi on Monday, the eve of his 66th death anniversary.

The documentary, made by media studies post-graduate Somnath Waghmare, will be released on April 14, 2023, the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. Its trailer, out on December 3, created a buzz on social media.

Explaining the need for such a work, Waghmare said, “Thousands of people congregate at Chaityabhoomi every year, but Bollywood or Marathi film industry, has never taken note of what inspires people to visit this place. This film is my contribution towards Babasaheb’s ideal – to eradicate caste and create an equal society.”

Sujat Ambedkar, son of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, said the struggle of Ambedkarites is not just political, but also socio-cultural, necessitating a showcase of both their problems and successes. “The struggle of the movement must reflect in legal, cultural and social platforms. This film is an attempt to show what inspires people to throng this place on December 6, and what really goes on here on Mahaparinirvan Day,” said Ambedkar, who recently returned to India after finishing post-graduate studies at Royal Holloway, University of London.

The documentary deals with the congregation at Chaityabhoomi from December 1 to December 6, while the narrative comes together with interviews of people who arrive from across the globe. “The second part of the documentary deals with the politics of public space. The dominant caste in this neighbourhood thinks that this government property belongs to them. So, the film deals with the politics of public space, memory and Dr Ambedkar as a global leader,” said Waghmare, adding that an American filmmaker Ava is making a film on the subject. “Ambedkar followers come to Chaityabhoomi from as far as Nepal and Bangladesh.”

“Caste conflict is no longer limited to India. Dr Ambedkar had said in 1936 that if the issue of caste is not addressed now, it will spread across the globe, and it has. Many American universities like California State University, and even Apple, have added caste in their anti-discrimination policy. The UN has also taken note of caste discrimination,” added the filmmaker.

Ambedkar underlined how the Dalit community remained underrepresented in the media. “A political uprising like Bhima Koregaon was reported as a traffic problem in majority of newspapers the next day. There is nobody to say this was a cultural, political assertion and a planned riot took place.” He said a greater representation of the community will change the way certain issues are reported and “the documentary is a stepping stone towards creating this space and representation”.